NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89. 730,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,636,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.
NU Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
