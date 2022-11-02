NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.89. 730,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,636,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NU by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 21.7% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

