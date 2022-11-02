Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 17,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,591,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised Borr Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $715.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

