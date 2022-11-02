Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 314,358 shares.The stock last traded at $145.99 and had previously closed at $147.02.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Utilities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

