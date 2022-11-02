Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.90. Super Group shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 81 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 453,783 shares in the last quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.