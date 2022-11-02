Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 148,068 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $634.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nexa Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

