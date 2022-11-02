Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $61.60

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.60, but opened at $58.24. Value Line shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 19 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.99.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Value Line by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.