China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $27.97

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $25.89. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the third quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

