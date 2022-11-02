Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.60. Arco Platform shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 996 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $645.83 million, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arco Platform ( NASDAQ:ARCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

