Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.22

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.53. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partner Communications

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

See Also

