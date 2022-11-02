Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $6.71

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.15. Novonix shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 300 shares.
Novonix Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novonix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novonix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novonix Company Profile
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.
