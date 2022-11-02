Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

