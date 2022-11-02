Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Foresight Autonomous has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 5,339.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

