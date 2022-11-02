Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 614,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Foresight Autonomous has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 5,339.95% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%.
Foresight Autonomous Company Profile
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
