Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.97

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $2,983,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 133.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 650,503 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 180.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

