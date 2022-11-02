Short Interest in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Drops By 6.8%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Canoo Trading Up 1.9 %

GOEVW opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

