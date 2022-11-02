Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after buying an additional 350,592 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,205.2% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 688,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 636,201 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

BCYC stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.08). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

