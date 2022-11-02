JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 17,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 19.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna increased their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

JD.com Trading Up 3.1 %

JD.com stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. JD.com has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.47.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.