GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GRWG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

