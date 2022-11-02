GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 6,330,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
GRWG opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $223.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $25.96.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
