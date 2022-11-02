Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 722,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

