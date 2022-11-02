Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Increases By 7.3%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

IEP opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.75. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

IEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.