Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 866,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. Anterix has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $66.55.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
