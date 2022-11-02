Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,720,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after acquiring an additional 670,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.50. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

