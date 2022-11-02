Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 15,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

