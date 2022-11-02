Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial began coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Digital

In other news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of Direct Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.