Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Declines By 6.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 75.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $331.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.80 and its 200 day moving average is $280.08.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.81 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.62%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

