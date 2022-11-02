Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,865,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

