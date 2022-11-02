Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2406 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is 57.83%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
