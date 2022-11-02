Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. 706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,759.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

