POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 5.2%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 529,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNT. William Blair began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.