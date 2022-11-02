Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Down 4.7%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.20 and last traded at $172.39. Approximately 3,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 350,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

