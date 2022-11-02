Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 4,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Montauk Renewables Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of -0.06.
Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.