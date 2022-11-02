Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 4,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 359,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.