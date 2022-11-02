Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 4.4%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.47. 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 587,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CERE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,520 shares of company stock worth $5,382,347. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

