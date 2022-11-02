E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 264,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.77.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

