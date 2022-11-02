Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shake Shack Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SHAK stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after acquiring an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 49.5% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 284,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.