First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.70.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $149.56.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.