Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 52,607 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,814,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,311,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 12.8 %

FNA opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

