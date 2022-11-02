The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,039,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Institutional Trading of Timken

About Timken

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Timken by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 422,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

