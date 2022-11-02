Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian Charneski Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,416.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Heritage Financial stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 89,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $445,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

