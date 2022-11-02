Insider Selling: CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Sells 3,447 Shares of Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after buying an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 72,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after buying an additional 226,536 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

