Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

