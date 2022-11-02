ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ASML by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 5.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ASML by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $21,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML stock opened at $475.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.52. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.