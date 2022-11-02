Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,539 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

