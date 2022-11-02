Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

