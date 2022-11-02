Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Textron by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

Textron Announces Dividend

TXT opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.