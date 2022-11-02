Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 75,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

