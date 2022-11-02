Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,386 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

