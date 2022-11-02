Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 16.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 988.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,012.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

