Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 779 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $78,000. Tobam raised its holdings in UDR by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UDR by 16.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

