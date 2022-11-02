Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 182 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TDY stock opened at $400.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

