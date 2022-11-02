LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

