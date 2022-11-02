Fifth Third Bancorp Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 440.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

