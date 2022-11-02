DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

